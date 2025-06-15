Ex-Sixers Big Man Weighs in on New York Knicks' Coaching Search
Over the years, the Philadelphia 76ers have brought in countless veteran centers to man the backup minutes behind Joel Embiid. Among the more notable names to briefly take on this role was former All-Star DeAndre Jordan. Recently, the longtime NBA big man weighed in on one of the league's biggest ongoing storylines.
Earlier this month, the New York Knicks made the decision to part with head coach Tom Thibodeau. The move has been met with a lot of backlash for numerous reasons. For starters, it came on the heels of the Knicks reaching the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Also, it's become evident they dismissed him with no real plan in place regarding his successor.
Since cutting ties with Thibodeau, the Knicks have requested permission to interview various head coaches across the league. This has not worked out in the favor, as the majority of teams denied them. Now, New York has to dive into the open market in search of their next head coach.
On Friday, Jordan was a guest on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" show. During his appearance, he gave his take on who the Knicks should bring in to try and get their roster over the hump. With his track record of success, the former Sixers big man thinks Michael Malone is the best option for New York.
"I think he's a breath of fresh air at times and I guess that's what those guys need right now in the moment," Jordan said. "He's proven he can win a championship...Especially with him probably being, in my opinion, the best coach out there that they can actually hire."
Jordan knows Malone well, as he spent the past two seasons playing under him. The Nuggets made the shocking decision to move on from him after 10 years on the job just before this year's playoffs got underway.
With his championship pedigree, Malone might be the top option for the Knicks when it comes to coaches who have a track record of success.