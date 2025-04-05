Ex-Sixers Center Makes Hall of Fame Request
This year, former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard is set to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Howard’s status as a first-ballot Hoops Hall of Famer was revealed on Friday night, according to a report from ESPN.
Shortly after the news went public, Howard took to social media to make a request for when the big day for his official induction arrives.
via @DwightHoward: I want KG , Shaq, and Kareem to walk me out 🙏🏾 #hof
Howard requests that three NBA legends represent him on the stage. It’s easy to see why Kavin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are inspirations to the former two-way standout.
Howard hasn’t officially called it a career, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2021-2022. His final run included a year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard appeared in 60 games, averaging six points and six rebounds.
During his second-to-last run in the NBA, Howard spent a season with the Sixers. Playing mostly as Joel Embiid’s backup throughout the year under the former Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers, Howard appeared in 69 games, averaging 17 minutes on the floor. He produced seven points per game and came down with eight rebounds per game.
Although the Sixers employed Howard during a much different time in his career, the former No. 1 pick earned a lot of support throughout his time in Philadelphia. Prior to landing in Philly, Howard dominated for the Orlando Magic across eight seasons. He had a strong run with the Houston Rockets and was an All-Star during one of his three stints in LA as well.