Ex-Sixers Forward Credits Warriors for Extending His NBA Career
Though he was in his mid-to-late 30s when he arrived on the Philadelphia 76ers, Nic Batum proved he was still capable of being a quality role player on an NBA team. Looking back at his time in the league, the veteran forward credited a dynasty for keeping his career alive.
Earlier this week, Batum was a guest on The Young Man and The Three podcast. With him being in the NBA for almost two decades now, the interview covered a wide range of topics.
During the episode, one of the more in-depth questions Batum was asked was the biggest major change he feels the league has gone through since his career began back in 2008. He responded with the early years of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and how they fully leaned into small-ball lineups. Batum credited this unorthodox approach to keeping his career going for at least another half-decade.
"The small-ball lineup changed everything," Batum said. "That's the thing. A guy like me, the Warriors gave me five more years in the NBA. When the Warriors did that I was a shooting guard, now I'm playing the five."
Though he had a lot of on-court success and was a fan favorite, Batum's time with the Sixers only lasted one season. Upon hitting free agency, he opted to return to the LA Clippers. Alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the 36-year-old provided a boost with his high IQ and outside shooting. Batum appeared in 78 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 4.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.1 APG in that stretch.
As a 6-foot-8 wing who can play multiple positions, the modern NBA has benefited Batum greatly. He seems incredibly grateful for this, as it allows him to stay on a roster and play a key role well into his thirties.