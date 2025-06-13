Ex-Sixers Forward Weighs in on Future of NBA Career
During the 2022 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in veteran and championship experience by signing P.J. Tucker in free agency. After coming just short of another NBA Finals appearance, the journeyman forward weighed in on the future of his playing career.
Tucker's tenure with the Sixers wasn't long, as he spent just one full season with the franchise. At the start of the 2024 campaign, he was traded to the LA Clippers as part of the James Harden trade.
Since his time in Philly, Tucker has had a tough time finding a role for himself in the NBA. Due to the depth on the roster, he didn't see the floor much with the Clippers. LA eventually managed to send him elsewhere via trade as part of the multi-team deal that got Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Upon being shipped to the Toronto Raptors, the former champion was quickly waived and free to sign where he pleased.
Tucker eventually found himself on the New York Knicks after signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the team. He barely played, appearing in just three games, but still provided a strong presence in the locker room for a squad looking to compete for a title. Tucker had a front-row seat to New York's deep playoff run, which eventually came to an end in the conference finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Now at the age of 40, many expected Tucker's time in the league to be done. However, that's not how he sees it. Tucker recently took to Instagram to tell the world that he has no plans on retiring this summer.
At this stage of his career, there is no telling what kind of interest Tucker will garner in the NBA. Nonetheless, he's made it clear he has no intentions of walking away from the league just yet.