Ex-Sixers Guard Compares OKC Thunder to Past NBA Dynasty
After weeks of exciting NBA playoff action, the stage is finally set for the 2025 finals. Before the final remaining teams battle for the right to be called champions, one former Philadelphia 76ers player gave high praise to the Western Conference representative.
From the start of the season, the OKC Thunder have been head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. Led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they've carried this momentum all the way to the game's biggest stage. Now, the young squad will attempt to secure the first title in Thunder history by taking down Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
As a homegrown team built with a long runway to compete, many have already begun tossing around the idea of the Thunder becoming a dynasty. Among those who feel that way is longtime NBA guard Lou Williams. While on Run It Back Tuesday, he stated that this group draws parallels to the Golden State Warriors when they were at their peak.
"It felt to me that '15-'16 Warriors team they were just unbeatable," Williams said. "I don't have to lace up my shoes, I don't have to worry about the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they've been just as dominant as that '15-'16 Warriors group."
There is no denying that the Thunder have been an all-time great team on both sides of the ball. That said, they still have some ways to go before they can be put in the same conversation as a team like the Warriors. The biggest thing for them will be capping off their dominant year with a championship. SGA and company have an opportunity to get one step closer to that goal Thursday in Game 1.