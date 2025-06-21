Ex-Sixers Guard Weighs in on Ace Bailey's Pre-Draft Antics
Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have been a team many are keeping a close eye on. Things have only gotten more intriguing for them following new developments regarding Ace Bailey.
Since walking out of the lottery with the No. 3 pick, Bailey has been heavily tied to the Sixers. He's been a bit of a polarizing prospect due to the team's current situation. Bailey is widely viewed as a long-term project with a high ceiling, which isn't a seamless fit on a Sixers team looking to compete right now.
While doing their due diligence, the Sixers wanted to bring Bailey in for a private workout. That was reportedly set to happen this week, but the potential lottery pick decided to cancel his visit. Now less than a week out from the draft, Bailey has yet to work out for any NBA team.
On Thursday's episode of "Run It Back," Lou Williams gave his thoughts on Bailey canceling his workout with the Sixers. He believes the potential lottery pick has a deal in place with another team and that's why he's acted shockingly through the entire draft process.
"There is a handshake deal behind the scenes somewhere," Williams said. "There is a team that wants him and he wants to be at that team and with that he's okay with the narrative going out that he doesn't want to work."
With his combination of size and shooting, Bailey is a forward prospect built for the modern NBA. In his lone season at Rutgers, he averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG on 34.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
In these final days leading up to the draft, it remains unknown what route the Sixers will go with their top-three pick.