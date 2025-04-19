All 76ers

Former Sixers player Marcus Morris throws out a bold Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard prediction.

Dec 21, 2019; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fights for position against New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (67) as Marcus Morris Sr. (13) dribbles the ball during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris recently assessed the state of the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the fifth-seeded Bucks have a lot of pressure to form a deep playoff run after making a home run swing in the trade market to pair Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo together last year.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs didn’t go the way the Bucks had hoped. After finishing with the third seed, the Bucks dropped out in the first round with a 4-2 loss against the Indiana Pacers. This year, the Bucks will get a rematch with the Pacers in round one, hoping to find better results.

If not, Milwaukee could find itself in a tough spot with Antetokounmpo. Morris claims that another first-round exit would cause him to look for an out if he were in the former MVP’s shoes.

“If I’m Giannis and we don’t get past this first round, I think I’m going to sunny, sunny, sunny Miami,” Morris said on ‘First Take.’

“Listen, it’s wide open over there. You could start something new, it’s a really big market, they need someone. It’s wide open, right?”

Morris then took it one step further, adding a scenario that he claims wouldn’t be the craziest he’s seen.

“Then, you talk about Dame [Lillard] as well. Do both of them somehow slide to a new team? We done seen crazier things happen. … If they lose in this first round, there are so many questions to be answered. I know that Giannis wants to win,” the forward added.

Just last season, the Heat seemed destined to land Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers until Giannis and the Bucks swooped in and got the deal done.

At the time, pairing Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Lillard was on Miami’s mind. After a public standoff, which resulted in sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat are left with questions for the future. Adebayo and Tyler Herro remain prominent names, but they haven’t done enough to keep the re-tooling rumors out of Miami.

So far, Giannis hasn’t shown any indication of wanting out of Milwaukee. If the Bucks can’t get past the first round for the third year in a row, he’ll be a name to keep an eye on.

