Fan Tells Miami Heat of Jimmy Butler Trade During Matchup vs 76ers
In their final matchup before the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves facing the Miami Heat during night two of a back-to-back. The opposing squad pulled off a massive deal mid-game, which lead to a funny encounter between one fan and the players.
Since the beginning of "trade season," Heat forward Jimmy Butler is one player everyone expected to be moved. The situation continued to unravel as weeks went by, with the All-Star forward being suspended on numerous occasions. In the final 24 hours befor the deadline, they finally worked out a deal for the disgruntled star.
According to numerous reports, Butler is one his way to the Golden State Warriors to join forces with Steph Curry. Seeing as they were in the midst of a game with the Sixers, the Heat players had no idea a deal was finalized. This resulted in a fan sitting behind their bench having to break the news to them.
Butler is a familiar face for the Sixers, as he was once a major in-season acquisition for them. He spent half a season in Philly in 2019 before eventually being dealt to the Heat. Now, Butler is on his way back to the Western Conference for the first time since his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After picking up a win over the Dallas Mavericks last night, the Sixers were within striking distance of the Heat on Wednesday. However, they'd end up splitting their back-to-back. Led by a 30-point barrage from Tyler Herro, Miami walked out with a 108-101 victory.
This loss drops the Sixers to 20-30 on the year, keeping them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They'll return to action Friday to take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.