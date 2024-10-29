Former 76ers All-Star Joins ‘Injury Management’ Club
The words “injury management” might get old in Philadelphia fast. Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have missed their seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid, for that exact reason.
One former member of the Sixers’ organization across the Atlantic Division is going to miss some time for the same reason.
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Ben Simmons is getting the night off.
Since his days as a Sixers All-Star, Simmons has dealt with back-related concerns. The issues have grown worse since he joined the Nets via trade in 2022.
When Simmons was moved at the 2022 deadline, his plan to ramp up and debut that year was derailed by a back injury as he prepped for his return to the court. Although he finally played in 2022-2023, Simmons appeared in just 42 games. He missed Brooklyn’s entire playoff run.
Last season, Simmons ran into the same issue. He ended up playing in 15 games.
This year, Simmons was hoping to get a fully healthy run for the first time since 2020-2021 with the 76ers. So far, he appeared and started in the Nets’ first three games, averaging 24 minutes on the court.
The former All-Star produced five points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. On the glass, Simmons came down with six rebounds per game and also dished out six assists per game.
Fortunately for Simmons and the Nets, Tuesday’s absence isn’t expected to be anything concerning. Like Embiid’s situation in Philadelphia, Brooklyn is easing its starting guard into the full swing of the season, hoping some rest along the way helps Simmons maintain good health throughout the year.
The Sixers and the Nets will meet in late November for the first time this year. Perhaps by then, Simmons will still be healthy and making his return to the Wells Fargo Center once again to take on a healthy Embiid.