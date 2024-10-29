All 76ers

Former 76ers All-Star Joins ‘Injury Management’ Club

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is sitting out against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The words “injury management” might get old in Philadelphia fast. Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have missed their seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid, for that exact reason.

One former member of the Sixers’ organization across the Atlantic Division is going to miss some time for the same reason.

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Ben Simmons is getting the night off.

Since his days as a Sixers All-Star, Simmons has dealt with back-related concerns. The issues have grown worse since he joined the Nets via trade in 2022.

When Simmons was moved at the 2022 deadline, his plan to ramp up and debut that year was derailed by a back injury as he prepped for his return to the court. Although he finally played in 2022-2023, Simmons appeared in just 42 games. He missed Brooklyn’s entire playoff run.

Ben Simmons facing the 76ers.
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last season, Simmons ran into the same issue. He ended up playing in 15 games.

This year, Simmons was hoping to get a fully healthy run for the first time since 2020-2021 with the 76ers. So far, he appeared and started in the Nets’ first three games, averaging 24 minutes on the court.

The former All-Star produced five points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. On the glass, Simmons came down with six rebounds per game and also dished out six assists per game.

Fortunately for Simmons and the Nets, Tuesday’s absence isn’t expected to be anything concerning. Like Embiid’s situation in Philadelphia, Brooklyn is easing its starting guard into the full swing of the season, hoping some rest along the way helps Simmons maintain good health throughout the year.

The Sixers and the Nets will meet in late November for the first time this year. Perhaps by then, Simmons will still be healthy and making his return to the Wells Fargo Center once again to take on a healthy Embiid.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News