Former 76ers Coach Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, rumors continue to suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks may be trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. During an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, head coach Doc Rivers called the trade rumors false.
"It’s so ridiculous. And I’ve heard all these reports, you hear all this stuff but you don’t like it when you hear it because you know it’s not true, Bill. But still, your players hear it and everybody else hears it. And I remember telling you the story when I was in Boston: I’m on a treadmill working out. That’s when I could run still on a treadmill. And they announced that the Boston Celtics are about to trade Rajon Rondo I think to the Lakers. And I was like, ‘What?!’ And it was absurd. Like we had never had any conversations, but Rondo heard it, you know? And so that’s the only thing I don’t like about all this now.”
Rivers became the Bucks’ head coach in late 2023, approximately six months after his three-year stint coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite playoff struggles, Rivers thinks two-time MVP Antetokounmpo may spend the rest of his career with Milwaukee.
“I don’t know how many more times Giannis has to say he wants to be a Buck and he wants to win a title with the Bucks and it’s so cool to me because it’s not the way it’s done anymore. But with certain guys, I don’t think Steph Curry would ever leave Golden State ever and I’m hoping obviously Giannis feels the same way. That’s the way he’s been so far and it’s been great. It’s been awesome."
Finishing third in this year’s NBA MVP voting, Antetokounmpo would make a significant impact on any team he joins. His teammate Damian Lillard was once projected to play his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but plans changed. Whether Antetokounmpo will request a trade remains uncertain.