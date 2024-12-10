Former 76ers Player Buddy Hield Goes Viral for Recent Comments
Since joining the Golden State Warriors, Buddy Hield has been a solid addition to the Steph Curry-led team that has started the year off with a 14-9 record to place them fifth in a tough Western Conference.
Considering Buddy Hield recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers, his recent comments led many to believe that he was throwing shade at the Sixers while expressing love for his situation on the Warriors.
“Last year, I didn’t have that love for real,” Hield said recently. “We wanted to find a team that I can feel appreciated and loved.”
Hield followed up by praising the players and coaches in Golden State, who have helped him see the game differently while getting him back to his “old self.”
As much as it comes off like a shot to the Sixers, it shouldn’t be seen as offensive to the Philadelphia-based franchise.
76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear at the end of the 2024 NBA Playoffs that the Buddy Hield stint didn’t go as planned.
While Hield looked like a star addition at the 2024 trade deadline, his early hot streak cooled down. Eventually, Hield struggled to find consistent minutes in the playoffs. By the time he caught fire in the postseason, it was too late. The 76ers dropped out in round one against the New York Knicks in six games.
A lot went wrong for the Sixers last year, and it all started when Joel Embiid went down with an injury that required surgery. By the time he was back in the mix, the team had a difficult time building optimal chemistry before the postseason. Prior to last year’s playoff run, Hield played just five games with Embiid.
With the Sixers, Hield produced 12 points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per game. In 23 games with the Warriors, he’s averaging 14 points while hitting on 43 percent of his threes on 7.6 attempts per game.