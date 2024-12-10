All 76ers

Former 76ers Player Buddy Hield Goes Viral for Recent Comments

Is Buddy Hield taking shots at the Sixers?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) celebrates after making a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) celebrates after making a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since joining the Golden State Warriors, Buddy Hield has been a solid addition to the Steph Curry-led team that has started the year off with a 14-9 record to place them fifth in a tough Western Conference.

Considering Buddy Hield recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers, his recent comments led many to believe that he was throwing shade at the Sixers while expressing love for his situation on the Warriors.

“Last year, I didn’t have that love for real,” Hield said recently. “We wanted to find a team that I can feel appreciated and loved.”

Hield followed up by praising the players and coaches in Golden State, who have helped him see the game differently while getting him back to his “old self.”

As much as it comes off like a shot to the Sixers, it shouldn’t be seen as offensive to the Philadelphia-based franchise.

76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear at the end of the 2024 NBA Playoffs that the Buddy Hield stint didn’t go as planned.

While Hield looked like a star addition at the 2024 trade deadline, his early hot streak cooled down. Eventually, Hield struggled to find consistent minutes in the playoffs. By the time he caught fire in the postseason, it was too late. The 76ers dropped out in round one against the New York Knicks in six games.

A lot went wrong for the Sixers last year, and it all started when Joel Embiid went down with an injury that required surgery. By the time he was back in the mix, the team had a difficult time building optimal chemistry before the postseason. Prior to last year’s playoff run, Hield played just five games with Embiid.

With the Sixers, Hield produced 12 points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per game. In 23 games with the Warriors, he’s averaging 14 points while hitting on 43 percent of his threes on 7.6 attempts per game.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News