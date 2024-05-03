All 76ers

Former Coach Bashes Tobias Harris After Sixers' Loss vs. Knicks

Tobias Harris had a rough Game 6 in the Sixers' loss against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates his
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates his / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following a chaotic win at MSG in Game 5, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor for Game 6 Thursday night. Staring down elimination again, Joel Embiid and company were looking to force a Game 7 back in New York.

With six-and-a-half minutes to go in the game, the game was tied. Like the entire series, the matchup came down to the final possessions. In the end, the Sixers weren’t able to keep their postseason dreams alive any longer. Behind another impressive performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks secured a 118-115 victory to win the series.

While on NBA TV, former player and coach Sam Mitchell shared his thoughts on this close game. He shined a light on Tobias Harris, who went scoreless in 29 minutes of action on just 0-for-2 shooting from the field. Mitchell feels if Harris was able to produce anything offensively in the game that the Sixers would have come out on top.

“You’re talking about a guy making around 40 million dollars. He’s supposed to be their third best player. He’s supposed to be that guy,” Mitchell said. “To go out and play 29 minutes, only take two shots, and don’t score, that right there is the ball game. If he does anything, not only does Philly win this game, they probably win this series.”

This was a series to forget for Harris, as he struggled across all six games. His best outing came in Game 5, when he recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. For the series, Harris averaged 9.0 PPG on 43.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Thursday might very well have been Harris’ last game in a Sixers’ uniform. This summer, the veteran forward is going to be an unrestricted free agent.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA