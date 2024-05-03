Former Coach Bashes Tobias Harris After Sixers' Loss vs. Knicks
Following a chaotic win at MSG in Game 5, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor for Game 6 Thursday night. Staring down elimination again, Joel Embiid and company were looking to force a Game 7 back in New York.
With six-and-a-half minutes to go in the game, the game was tied. Like the entire series, the matchup came down to the final possessions. In the end, the Sixers weren’t able to keep their postseason dreams alive any longer. Behind another impressive performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks secured a 118-115 victory to win the series.
While on NBA TV, former player and coach Sam Mitchell shared his thoughts on this close game. He shined a light on Tobias Harris, who went scoreless in 29 minutes of action on just 0-for-2 shooting from the field. Mitchell feels if Harris was able to produce anything offensively in the game that the Sixers would have come out on top.
“You’re talking about a guy making around 40 million dollars. He’s supposed to be their third best player. He’s supposed to be that guy,” Mitchell said. “To go out and play 29 minutes, only take two shots, and don’t score, that right there is the ball game. If he does anything, not only does Philly win this game, they probably win this series.”
This was a series to forget for Harris, as he struggled across all six games. His best outing came in Game 5, when he recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. For the series, Harris averaged 9.0 PPG on 43.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
Thursday might very well have been Harris’ last game in a Sixers’ uniform. This summer, the veteran forward is going to be an unrestricted free agent.