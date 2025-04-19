Former Mavericks Standout Praises Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson
Quentin Grimes had a short run with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-2025 before wrapping up his season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although the stint was brief, Grimes claims to have learned a lot, especially from some of the seasoned veterans he played with when wearing a Mavs jersey. Recently, on ‘The Young Man and the Three,’ Grimes explained the impact that working directly with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson brought to his game.
“Just watching those guys every single day, Kyrie was just like, every time we step on the court, it was like purposeful. He came in with a purpose,” Grimes said of Irving.
“Klay was like the same way—good game or bad game—he was the same routine every single day, shooting with him and stuff like that.”
Despite being an experienced player, Grimes still has a lot to learn about being successful in the NBA. The two former champions showed him how to develop a routine and stick with it on a daily basis.
“Just learning to be a pro was like the biggest thing,” Grimes added. “Just like having a routine, when you get a routine, you kind of stick to it. You know what to do, and it makes your day-to-day life a little easier going into the game.”
During his 47-game run with the Mavs, Grimes averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 46 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 40 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, the Mavericks and the Sixers worked out a deal ahead of their matchup in Philly to swap Grimes and Caleb Martin. For Grimes’ final 28 games of the year, his production spiked. With 10 more minutes of playing time and an increase in usage, Grimes averaged 22 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from deep.
This summer, Grimes will become a restricted free agent. The Sixers hope to retain the 24-year-old to keep him around as a core piece as they look to bounce back and contend for a title as early as next season.