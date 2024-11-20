Former NBA All-Star Jabs at Philadelphia 76ers Star Paul George
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Paul George in hopes of increasing their odds of contending for a championship. As their rocky start to the year continues, one former All-Star sounded off on Philly's big offseason addition.
Among the many reasons why the Sixers find themselves at 2-11 is because of injuries. Aside from Joel Embiid, PG also started the year on the sidelines after suffering a bone bruise in the preseason. Since making his debut, the All-Star forward hasn't always looked like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing.
In the seven games he's appearing in thus far, George is averaging 16.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 5.1 APG on 39.6% shooting from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc. As the sole star in the lineup some nights, this level of production hasn't been enough to get the job done for the shorthanded squad.
During a recent episode of his Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague shared his thoughts on PG and the Sixers. He ended up comparing George to the player he essentially replaced, Tobias Harris.
"Paul George you're gonna be a Hall of Famer one day probably," Teague said. "Who cares, do your thing. But he Tobias Harris for that team...I wouldn't care either Paul. Do your pod, you did enough, you solidified. You ain't gonna win a chip or nothing but you solidified."
If the Sixers want any chance of turning things around this season, they'll need George to start playing at a star level. They invested a lot of money in him in free agency, and haven't seen much dividends as of yet.
With him still finding his footing on his new team, George could be going through growing pains. That said, he needs to start finding some kind of groove soon. PG and the Sixers will be back in action Wednesday for the final game of their road trip, taking on a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies team.