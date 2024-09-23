Former NBA Champion’s Knicks Prediction Could Be Bad News for 76ers
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, it was easy to see the Boston Celtics got significantly better, and a lot of that had to do with the acquisition of former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.
By now, we know how the Celtics’ decision to trade for Holiday panned out. He was a key two-way addition and helped the Celtics get over the hump and wear the 2024 NBA Champions crown.
Did the Philadelphia 76ers’ other division rival, the New York Knicks, land themselves in a similar spot as the Celtics this summer with the acquisition of Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges? Kendrick Perkins predicts that’s a possibility.
“He could be what Jrue Holiday is for the Boston Celtics,” Perkins said of Bridges. “That’s how elite this young man is on both ends of the floor. We saw it when Phoenix made their run with Devin Booker and CP3 to the NBA Finals. And just remember, a couple of seasons ago, he averaged 26 points. I know he only played about 27 games, but I’m to the point now where I don’t even look at Mikal Bridges as a role player. He’s a guy that’s an All-Star-caliber player. I think that was the best addition this offseason.”
Bridges, known as the one that got away in Philadelphia, will suit up for his third NBA team in 2024-2025. Although the former Villanova first-rounder was selected by the Sixers in 2018, Bridges was flipped on draft night to the Phoenix Suns, where he played for the first five years of his career.
As Bridges navigated through year five, the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster trade for the former MVP, Kevin Durant. Through his first 27 games with the Nets, Bridges put up All-Star numbers. He averaged 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.
Bridges struggled to live up to that production in his first full season with the Nets, but he remained productive. In 82 outings, Bridges produced 20 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three. He also accounted for five rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game.
Since the Nets went into rebuild mode following the Durant-Irving-Harden superteam era, the Knicks made a call to their in-state neighbors and took advantage of a firesale. For several players and a boatload of draft picks, the Knicks acquired Bridges as they look to make a championship push next season.
New York proved to be a playoff-caliber team over the last few seasons. Last year, the Knicks finished the regular season by locking in the second seed. They faced the Sixers in round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In six games, the Knicks defeated Philadelphia.
When the Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers in round two, they dropped Game 7 and lost the series 4-3. New York was good—but learned the same lesson as the Sixers in the recent past—they weren’t good enough.
The Knicks front office took a big swing this summer. On paper, they hit a home run with the acquisition of a proven two-way standout to pair alongside notable players such as Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunuoby, and more. Will Bridges give the Knicks the Jrue Holiday push? Only time will tell.
But if Perkins turns out to be right, the Sixers will certainly have their hands full in the East once again.