Former 76ers Developmental Standout Finds New Team
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers gave a few of their developmental prospects a shot at competing for a role on the main roster. Former Delaware Blue Coats veteran Darius Bazley was in the mix for a short period.
In December 2023, the Blue Coats struck a trade to land Bazley’s G League rights. He would play for Delaware before getting elevated to the main roster in Philly with a 10-day contract.
The Sixers didn’t see a long-term fit for Bazley, so he returned to the G League after his short-term contract expired.
What’s next for Bazley after playing for several teams in the NBA? A run in China.
According to Sportando, Bazley is signing with the CBA’s Guandong Tigers. He teams up with the NBA veteran Will Barton.
At 24 years old, Bazley still has a lot of hoops left to be played. While he had a hard time finding an ideal fit for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Bazley’s stop in China could help give him an opportunity to compete in the CBA and get back on the map of NBA teams without going through the G League.
Bazley is a former first-round pick, selected by the Utah Jazz 23rd overall. After getting selected, Bazley was traded twice, eventually landing on the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent four seasons with the Thunder, appearing in 221 games. After averaging nine points and five rebounds in OKC, Bazley was traded to the Phoenix Suns.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
As a young veteran, Bazley appeared in just seven games with the Suns. The following summer, he was signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Nets waived Bazley, which led him to join the Blue Coats for a run in the G League.
Bazley appeared in 22 regular season games for the Blue Coats last year. He averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.
The Utah Jazz signed Bazley midway through March. He had six appearances with the main roster and seven showings with the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. In July, the Jazz cut ties with Bazley, leaving him to explore all other options.