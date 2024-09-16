All 76ers

Former 76ers Developmental Standout Finds New Team

Former Philadelphia 76ers G League standout Darius Bazley has landed on a new team.

Justin Grasso

Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley (21) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley (21) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers gave a few of their developmental prospects a shot at competing for a role on the main roster. Former Delaware Blue Coats veteran Darius Bazley was in the mix for a short period.

In December 2023, the Blue Coats struck a trade to land Bazley’s G League rights. He would play for Delaware before getting elevated to the main roster in Philly with a 10-day contract.

The Sixers didn’t see a long-term fit for Bazley, so he returned to the G League after his short-term contract expired.

What’s next for Bazley after playing for several teams in the NBA? A run in China.

According to Sportando, Bazley is signing with the CBA’s Guandong Tigers. He teams up with the NBA veteran Will Barton.

At 24 years old, Bazley still has a lot of hoops left to be played. While he had a hard time finding an ideal fit for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Bazley’s stop in China could help give him an opportunity to compete in the CBA and get back on the map of NBA teams without going through the G League.

Bazley is a former first-round pick, selected by the Utah Jazz 23rd overall. After getting selected, Bazley was traded twice, eventually landing on the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent four seasons with the Thunder, appearing in 221 games. After averaging nine points and five rebounds in OKC, Bazley was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

As a young veteran, Bazley appeared in just seven games with the Suns. The following summer, he was signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Nets waived Bazley, which led him to join the Blue Coats for a run in the G League.

Bazley appeared in 22 regular season games for the Blue Coats last year. He averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.

The Utah Jazz signed Bazley midway through March. He had six appearances with the main roster and seven showings with the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. In July, the Jazz cut ties with Bazley, leaving him to explore all other options.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News