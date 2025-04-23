Former Philadelphia 76ers Guard Set to Make Amateur Boxing Debut
During the early stages of the rebuild that was later dubbed "The Process," Michael Carter-Williams was one of the first lottery picks the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on. Just a few years removed from his last stint in the league, the former No. 11 pick is testing his luck in a different sport.
Earlier this week, NBA insider Chris Mannix reported the latest regarding MCW. In a few short weeks, he will be competing in an amateur boxing event in New York. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, his physical attributes should translate to the ring. Carter-Williams will be the latest of numerous former NBA players to partake in a boxing event.
Carter-Williams was a rotation-level point guard for most of his NBA tenure, but his best stint was with the Sixers. He took the league by storm early, taking home Rookie of the Year in 2014. MCW also has one of the best NBA debuts in history. Squaring off against LeBron James and the Miami Heat, he notched 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and nine steals.
As a rookie, Carter-Williams averaged 16.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.3 APG and 1.9 SPG. Following his impressive first year in the league, the Sixers stunned many when they traded him midway through his sophomore campaign. This ended up being a smart move, as he didn't maintain a similar trajectory.
Carter-Williams managed to hang around the league for about a decade, having stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic. He was last on a roster during the 2023 campaign, appearing in four games for the Magic. Now, Carter-Williams will attempt to make a statement with his boxing skills.