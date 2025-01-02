All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers Player’s Strong Message After Lakers Trade

It's safe to say that a former Philadelphia 76ers guard still has issues with D'Angelo Russell.

Justin Grasso

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) flexes after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) flexes after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA saw a big trade go down on Sunday morning involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. A former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick was included in the deal, as Shake Milton now finds himself going out West to join his fifth organization since parting ways with the Sixers.

LA landed two role players from Brooklyn by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Milton. Meanwhile, the Nets reunited with their former guard D’Angelo Russell.

As Russell parts ways with the Lakers for the second time in his career, former Lakers veteran Nick Young sent a cryptic message on social media, which many assume was aimed as Russell.

@NickSwagyPYoung: AND STAY OUT… Dnt bring yo *** back to LA

Young spent time with six different organizations from 2007 to 2018. After his stop in Philadelphia, Young competed for the Lakers, becoming teammates with a young Russell.

In 2015, Russell went to the Lakers as the second-overall pick in the NBA Draft. There was a clear fallout with Russell and Young that was very public. It turns out that time did not heal that friendship.

Russell’s first run with the Lakers concluded after two seasons. He went to Brooklyn for the second stretch of his career and averaged 19 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. Russell also accounted for six assists and four rebounds per game.

Since his first stint in Brooklyn concluded, Russell spent time with the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before picking up a second stint with the Lakers.

Over the last two seasons, Russell averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News