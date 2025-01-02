Former Philadelphia 76ers Player’s Strong Message After Lakers Trade
The NBA saw a big trade go down on Sunday morning involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. A former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick was included in the deal, as Shake Milton now finds himself going out West to join his fifth organization since parting ways with the Sixers.
LA landed two role players from Brooklyn by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Milton. Meanwhile, the Nets reunited with their former guard D’Angelo Russell.
As Russell parts ways with the Lakers for the second time in his career, former Lakers veteran Nick Young sent a cryptic message on social media, which many assume was aimed as Russell.
@NickSwagyPYoung: AND STAY OUT… Dnt bring yo *** back to LA
Young spent time with six different organizations from 2007 to 2018. After his stop in Philadelphia, Young competed for the Lakers, becoming teammates with a young Russell.
In 2015, Russell went to the Lakers as the second-overall pick in the NBA Draft. There was a clear fallout with Russell and Young that was very public. It turns out that time did not heal that friendship.
Russell’s first run with the Lakers concluded after two seasons. He went to Brooklyn for the second stretch of his career and averaged 19 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. Russell also accounted for six assists and four rebounds per game.
Since his first stint in Brooklyn concluded, Russell spent time with the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before picking up a second stint with the Lakers.
Over the last two seasons, Russell averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.