Sixers May Have a Chance at Redemption for Jared McCain Trade

The Jared McCain trade could be a move that Sixers fans grumble about for years to come. But, what Philadelphia got in return is increasing in value each day.

The Sixers acquired a 2026 first-round pick (via the Houston Rockets) and three future second-rounders from the Oklahoma City Thunder for McCain on February 4. Philadelphia's haul may not be what fans desired, but its new first-rounder could be critical this summer.

“I’ve heard multiple respected executives say they think teams will be able to find lottery-level talent in the 20s,” said Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Friday morning. “Teams are routinely saying that, come June, you could find a player at No. 25 who would have likely gone 15th in a typical draft year.”

The Rockets hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-27 record despite seemingly having plateaued. Unlike the first 14 picks of the draft, selections 15 to 30 are determined by record. This means Houston’s pick will likely be around the mid-20s range, which bodes well for the Sixers if you follow Fischer’s intel.

As the draft nears each season, it's common that media and fans alike label the incoming class as “one of the best in years.” But, for the 2026 group, that may be legitimate.

The lottery range is filled with potential franchise cornerstones from AJ Dybantsa to Cameron Boozer. The Sixers drafting one of those players is virtually impossible barring a trade. But they could acquire an impactful player in the later stages of the first round.

Who could the Sixers draft this year?

Jeremy Woo of ESPN’s latest mock draft forecasted the Sixers landing Michigan center Aday Mara with the 24th overall pick. Standing at 7-foot-3, Mara would add more size to Philadelphia’s frontcourt. He averages 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds, offering rim protection and a quality offensive feel.

Tankathon’s most recent mock draft has Philadelphia selecting Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson 23rd overall. The 6-foot-9 senior is a well-rounded offensive threat with a knack for defensive playmaking. Jefferson is tallying 16.9 points on 47% shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Aday Mara is UNFAIR.



pic.twitter.com/ymMVHnhhe1 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) March 19, 2026

These are some examples of the value Philadelphia could unearth with their first-rounder. The Sixers have another chance to build on their young core, headlined by Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Stockpiling young talent may be pivotal to Philadelphia remaining competitive as Joel Embiid and Paul George enter their twilight years.

“The picks we got were offered to many teams and nothing materialized for a player that we thought could move the needle with those picks now,” said Daryl Morey on February 6. “But we feel like going forward, those picks will help us build the team in the future in a good way.”