Former Sixer Posts on Social Media to Celebrate Clinching NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics are headed to the 2024 NBA Finals. Former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder Jaden Springer will get a chance to earn his first ring.
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers was a lopsided one. With the Pacers dealing with some injury concerns, they couldn’t keep up with the first-seeded Celtics.
On Monday night, the Celtics won Game 4 and put the Pacers away once and for all.
After the game, former Sixers guard Jaden Springer celebrated on the court with teammates and posted some of the action to his personal Instagram account.
Springer didn’t start the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Celtics. For his third season, Springer was looking to crack the Sixers’ rotation coming off of a G League Finals victory last year.
The young guard appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Sixers. He averaged 12 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, he still struggled to find a consistent role in the rotation under first-year head coach Nick Nurse.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the 76ers participated in several trades. Springer’s departure was arguably the most surprising. The fact that he landed with Philly’s Atlantic Division rival was just as surprising.
In 2021, Springer was the 28th overall pick for the 76ers out of Tennessee. He appeared in just two games with the team during his rookie effort, spending most of his time with the Delaware Blue Coats.
For his sophomore effort, Springer made 16 appearances, averaging six minutes on the floor.
In year three, the Celtics looked to boost their perimeter defense and believed Springer was on the right path to becoming a rotations piece. By sending a second-round pick to the Sixers, Springer became a member of the Eastern Conference contenders.
Springer played in 17 games with the Celtics, averaging just eight minutes on the court. He made 44 percent of his shots, scoring two points per game.
The former first-rounder hasn’t carved out a consistent role for himself in Boston just yet, but he’s gaining valuable postseason experience as the Celtics make a run for the title.