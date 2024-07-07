All 76ers

Former Sixers G League Standout Joins Another Team for Summer League

Where will Terquavion Smith play this summer?

Justin Grasso

Feb 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Terquavion Smith (23) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers decided they would move on from Terquavion Smith.

The former undrafted prospect out of NC State did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sixers ahead of the 2024 free agency opening. As a result, Smith became an unrestricted free agent.

Despite being free to sign anywhere, Smith didn’t land any deals at this stage in the offseason. It appears he’ll work on showcasing his skillset on the Summer League stage with another franchise.

Earlier this week, the Portland Trail Blazers announced its Summer League roster. Smith is a part of the roster, joining the high-profile rookie out of UConn, Donovan Clingan.

Last season, Smith joined the Sixers months before training camp as a two-way signee. Considering the Sixers expected to compete for a title, Smith’s chances of garnering notable playing time beyond the G League were slim.

With the Delaware Blue Coats, Smith appeared in 22 games for an average of 30 minutes. He proved to be a high-volume shooter, attempting nearly 20 field goals per game, with half of his shots coming from beyond the arc. From deep, Smith averaged 37 percent.

He produced 23 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game for the Blue Coats.

With the Sixers, Smith received limited playing time, appearing in 16 games. He made 39 percent of his shots, draining 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Heading into his sophomore effort, Smith is left searching for a new NBA home. With the Sixers bringing in a handful of rookies to fill their two-way slots, Smith finds himself playing for a new contract on the Blazers’ Summer League team.

The Blazers will tip-off their Las Vegas run on Saturday, July 13, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Justin Grasso

