Former Sixers Guard Makes Statement on Paul George Signing

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley issued his thoughts on the Paul George signing.

Justin Grasso

Jun 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns in game five of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers executed their Plan A in free agency by signing LA Clippers star, Paul George.

Former 76er and Clipper Patrick Beverley took to social media to offer his thoughts on the switch.

Pat Bev brought the situation some positivity.

Beverley didn’t spend a long time in Philly playing for the 76ers, but he instantly felt a strong connection with the City of Brotherly Love.

With his outspoken ways, high motor, and defensive toughness, Beverley’s short stint was appreciated by Philly fans. Unfortunately, his time with the team was cut short after 47 games.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers made a series of moves, which included Beverley getting sent to the Milwaukee Bucks. While the deal motivated Beverley in games against the Sixers, he made it clear that he didn’t have any hard feelings towards the organization as a whole and the city itself.

Now, he’s happy to see the Sixers land free agency’s biggest star this summer.

Beverley was with the Clippers when they formed the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. For two seasons, Beverley played alongside George before getting shipped over to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sixers become George’s fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2010. Last year, he averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 74 outings. The star wing drained a career-high 47 percent of his shots from the field, and knocked down threes at a 41 percent clip.

He links with the Sixers’ All-Star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, Beverley is searching for his next situation, as his one-year deal runs out.

Justin Grasso

