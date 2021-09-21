Former Sixers Veteran JJ Redick Announces Retirement From NBA

After 15 seasons in the NBA, former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick has decided to call it a career. Redick, a co-host of his own podcast titled "The Old Man and the Three," decided to make his announcement on Tuesday morning via his YouTube account.

"Today is a very special episode," Redick said at the beginning of the video. "The title of this podcast episode is simply 'retirement.'"

Redick mentions in his retirement speech that he wanted last year's season to be his final year as he entered the 2020-2021 run. He cited several reasons, including dealing with injuries, being away from his family, and not playing up to his own standards as factors that contributed to his decision to ultimately call it a career after 15 years.

"I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise," Redick continued. "[I was] coming face to face with my own athletic mortality. It was scary and confusing."

Although Redick had several teams interested in bringing him in for the 2021-2022 season, he made it clear he didn't plan to start the year off with a team. Instead, he was going to wait to join a contender later on down the line.

While everybody assumed the veteran guard was just waiting to get his body right before he found his next playing destination, the reality was that Redick was contemplating retirement.

The 37-year-old sharpshooter is wrapping up a phenomenal career for himself. Ever since getting drafted to the Orlando Magic as the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Redick has consistently been one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Following his final year, he officially wraps up his career as a 41-percent shooter from beyond the arc after seven seasons in Orlando, four seasons in Los Angeles with the Clippers, two seasons with the 76ers, two years with the Pelicans, and two short stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.