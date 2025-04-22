All 76ers

Former Sixers Pick Eyeing NBA Return After Landing in Harden Trade

Filip Petrusev wants to make his way back to the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Aug 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Filip Petrusev (5) blocks a shot against Atlanta Hawks guard Max Heidegger (26) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
PJ Tucker wasn’t the only former Philadelphia 76ers player caught by surprise in the crossfire of the James Harden trade saga last year. While Harden and Tucker were the headliners in the deal between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers, the former second-round pick Filip Petrusev also found himself sent out West as a part of the package.

The Serbian center hoped for a chance with the Clippers, but he didn’t get one. Although Petrusev was quickly flipped to the Sacramento Kings two days later, his run there wouldn’t last long. Petrusev saw some G League action, but the Kings waived him just a couple of weeks later.

Petrusev signed with Olympiacos in Greece, taking his talents to the EuroLeague once again. Earlier this season, Petrusev was loaned to one of his former teams, Crvena zvezda.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Germany power forward Johannes Thiemann (32) battles for position against Serbia centre Filip Petrusev (3) in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

While Petrusev keeps on grinding beyond the NBA, he’s eyeing a return. According to BasketNews, Petrusev still has a goal to get back to the league.

"I would love to return to the NBA, and hopefully as soon as possible," said Petrusev. "It’s always better to go there earlier rather than waiting until the later years of your career. I didn’t have much luck in Philadelphia... Just when I started getting some minutes, the trade happened and everything fell apart."

Petrusev attended Gonzaga for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. After averaging 12 points and five rebounds in 65 games, Petrusev played professionally overseas for a bit. In 2021, he was selected 50th overall by the Sixers. Philadelphia would keep Petrusev stashed for one year.

When the young center was finally called to Philadelphia, Petrusev spent the Summer League and the preseason with the Sixers ahead of the 2023-2024 season. The first NBA stint didn’t go as planned but Petrusev hopes for redemption soon enough.

