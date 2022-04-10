The Philadelphia 76ers entered the final week of the regular season on a high note. Not only did the Sixers clinch a playoff berth last Sunday with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they went into the final week without any injuries.

As the Sixers went against the Indiana Pacers last Tuesday, they had a clean injury report outside of the NBA G League assignees. However, things got tricky two nights later when the Sixers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors.

Considering Toronto has strict COVID restrictions, unvaccinated or unboosted players are ineligible to play in Toronto. Therefore, Sixers veteran wing Matisse Thybulle was listed as out on Thursday night.

While Thybulle's absence was concerning, the Sixers were still fortunate to know that their team was fully healthy. However, the healthy streak ended on Saturday as the Sixers missed a key member of their rotation in Georges Niang.

According to the Sixers' injury report, Niang is dealing with Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee. Therefore, the Sixers ruled Niang out against the Pacers on Saturday. That marked the first time Niang missed a game since December 23.

Will Niang Play Against Detroit?

After wrapping up Saturday's game with a win over the Pacers, the Sixers will return to the hardwood in South Philly to host the Detroit Pistons for their season finale.

Once again, the Sixers will play without Niang in the lineup. Per Philadelphia's Sunday afternoon injury report, Niang is out for the same reason.

With playoffs approaching in a week, are the Sixers concerned about Niang's sudden setback? It doesn't seem that's the case, judging based on Doc Rivers' pregame comments on Saturday morning.

"No, [it's nothing serious]," said Rivers. "It's just a precaution. If this was a playoff game, Georges would be playing tonight."

