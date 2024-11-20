All 76ers

Grizzlies Make Decision on Zach Edey’s Playing Status vs 76ers

Could Zach Edey face the 76ers on Wednesday?

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) handles the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be down some key names on Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the team’s injury report, the team’s rookie big man, Zach Edey, is set to miss the matchup with an ankle injury.

Edey joins the veteran All-Star guard Ja Morant, who has spent the last couple of weeks nursing a hip injury.

Up until Tuesday night, Edey has been available in every game for the Grizzlies. When they faced the Denver Nuggets for an NBA Cup battle, Edey was ruled out. The Grizzlies won’t get too much time off, as they will host the Sixers, facing Philly for the second and final time this season on Wednesday.

Heading into the matchup, the Grizzlies reportedly consider Edey to be week-to-weel as he nurses an ankle injury.

The former Purdue star has met expectations early for the Grizzlies this season. In Memphis’ first nine games, Edey averaged 19 minutes of playing time as a starter. During that time, he averaged 11 points and seven assists.

When the Grizzlies paid a visit to the Sixers earlier this month, Edey checked in for 22 minutes. He accomplished his first double-double against a Joel Embiid-less team with ten rebounds and ten points.

For the previous five games, leading up to Tuesday’s action against the Nuggets, Edey switched to a role coming off the bench. While he left the starting five, his minutes increased slightly. Seeing the court for 22 minutes per game, Edey has averaged 12 points and eight rebounds.

Although the big man has been off to a solid start for Memphis, it seems he’ll have to miss extended action for the time being.

The 2-11 Sixers anticipate having Joel Embiid in their lineup on Wednesday. They are searching for their first win in four games. They certainly have an advantage on Wednesday, as the Grizzlies will be down Edey and Morant.

