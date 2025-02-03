Guerschon Yabusele Talks Sixers Future Amid NBA Trade Rumors
Following a strong first half of the season, Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele has become a bit of a hot commodity leading up to the trade deadline. With just a few days to go, the fan favorite opened on his mindset as his name continues to be tossed around.
On Sunday night, Yabusele turned into another strong performance against an NBA contender. He logged 35 minutes against the Boston Celtics, and finished with a stat line of 21 points and six rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the field.
After the game, Yabusele was asked about his name surfacing in rumors ahead of the February 6th deadline. He understands anything can happen in the business of the NBA, but for now, he's focused on helping the Sixers win games.
"I feel like what happened last night, everybody's in a place they can be moved," Yabusele said. "I'm not trying to think too much about it. I'm just trying to come out here and do my job and do it the best I can, try to help the team...Right now I'm a Sixers player and I'm hoping to stay a Sixers player."
Given his production on a minimum contract, Yabusele has reportedly drawn interest from teams across the league. That said, there have been no reports of the Sixers having a willingness to move on from the veteran forward.
With this team still battling to work their way into the playoff picture, parting with a key contributor like Yabusele would be in a step in the opposite direction for the Sixers. They struck gold by taking a flier on him after his Olympics run, and shouldn't consider moving him unless the offer is simply too good to pass up.
The Sixers have two more games before the deadline, with the first coming Tuesday at home against the new-look Dallas Mavericks.