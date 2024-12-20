All 76ers

Hornets Announce Starter’s Status vs Philadelphia 76ers

Will the Charlotte Hornets have Brandon Miller available against the 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Dec 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the starting veteran Brandon Miller was slated to appear in his 21st-straight game.

While he played for most of the matchup against the Sixers, Miller went down with a setback late in the game. After getting his ankle checked out, Miller was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

His night ended after 31 minutes of action. When Miller left the court, he had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. At that point, Miller was a name to keep eye on as the the Sixers and the Hornets were slated for a matchup late in the week.

On Friday, the Hornets will visit the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center. According to the official NBA injury report, the Hornets have ruled out the second-year starter, Brandon Miller.

Earlier this season, Miller saw an injury setback in game two. In the Hornets’ season opener, Miller was injured after ten minutes. The veteran missed the next four games before returning to the action on November 2.

Throughout his recent 21-game stretch, Miller averaged 22 points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also produced five rebounds and four assists per game.

Miller isn’t the only starter who will miss Friday’s game against the Sixers. The one-time All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out due to calf injury management. Recently, Ball missed multiple weeks of action.

Leading up to the Monday night matchup between the Sixers and the Hornets, Ball was upgraded to questionable. He played on a minutes restriction and made an appearance in Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Hornets will give Ball the night off in Philly on Friday.

