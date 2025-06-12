Insider Drops Bombshell Sixers Trade Rumor Ahead of NBA Draft
Since the Philadelphia 76ers came away with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, they are a team that has been floated around in trade rumors. While most of them had to do with moving back in the first round, new developments suggest the opposite.
On Thursday morning, NBA insider Michael Scotto put out a seismic report regarding the Sixers. He cited that they have been in talks with the San Antonio Spurs about possibly moving up in this year's draft. Currently, San Antonio is set to pick at No. 2.
Scotto also cited that the Sixers have narrowed their search to just four prospects. Among the group are Rutgers forward Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe, who will have private workouts with the team in the coming days.
Moving up to No. 2 would put the Sixers in an even tougher position, as they'd have another touted prospect to consider. Dylan Harper is widely regarded as one of the star-level talents in the incoming class. However, Philly already has their premier guard for the future in Tyrese Maxey. That said, if the Sixers did move up and take Harper, they'd have a pair of dynamic guards to build around for the foreseeable future.
There are countless reasons why the Sixers might want to move up a spot in the draft. They might have their sights set on a prospect and want to make sure they land them. There is also a scenario where they might want the No. 2 pick to dangle in a trade for more win-now upgrades.
The Sixers were already a key team to watch heading into the draft, and reports like this are a catalyst to why. Given their situation, there is no telling what they'll do with their lottery pick.