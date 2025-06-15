Insider Weighs in on Future of Philadelphia 76ers Veteran
Late in the 2024 season, the Philadelphia 76ers created a feel-good story when they signed Kyle Lowry in the buyout market. After 17 years in the NBA, the former All-Star and champion finally had an opportunity to suit up for his hometown team. With free agency just around the corner, one insider weighed in on the veteran point guard's future in the league.
After giving a strong first impression with the Sixers last season, Daryl Morey opted to bring the 39-year-old back in 2025. However, his first full year in his hometown did not pan out how he might have wanted. Lowry was among the many Sixers to deal with injuries throughout the regular season, appearing in just 35 games. When on the floor, he posted averages of 3.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 2.7 APG.
Now approaching the age of 40, Lowry is slowly approaching his final days in the NBA. That said, he isn't ready to hang it up just yet. In a recent mailbag, Sixers insider Keith Pompey was asked about Lowry's future. He cited the longtime point guard wants to suit up for one more season and hopes to do it in his hometown.
“That is the expectation. At the conclusion of this season, the 39-year-old expressed his desire to play one more season. And the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova standout specifically wants to do it with his hometown Sixers,” Pompey wrote.
As someone with championship experience, having Lowry around could benefit the Sixers. However, at this stage of his career, they cannot trust him to have a prominent role. At best, Lowry could log minimal minutes each night as the third point guard in the rotation.
With the Sixers' offseason plans still up in the air, there is no telling what kind of roster flexibility they'll have this summer. Nonetheless, if they find themselves with an open spot to fill, using it on Lowry is something worth strongly considering.