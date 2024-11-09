Intriguing 76ers Rookie Shares Insight on Role for G League Run
While the Philadelphia 76ers drafted two players in the NBA draft over the summer, they also signed a flurry of players in the days after the draft, one of which was Philadelphia native Justin Edwards.
Edwards recently spoke about what it meant to play for his childhood team, explaining that it is an unreal feeling.
"It was a surreal feeling honestly...,” said Edwards, “the fact that I get to start my career off with a team that I grew up watching means a lot to me."
The Philadelphia native spent time with the Sixers in the summer league, averaging seven points on 36 percent shooting, which was before his training camp with Nick Nurse and the main team in the Bahamas.
This provided Edwards with the opportunity to play alongside NBA talent, but the biggest takeaway for the 20-year-old was the routines or methods that certain players got ready to play.
"I like to observe, I looked at like they all have different preparations,” explained Edwards, “that's the biggest thing that I paid attention to."
Edwards is one of three players who have a two-way contract with the Sixers, meaning they can spend time in both the NBA and the G League.
While Edwards was the only member of the trio to be with the Blue Coats through their training camp, it hasn’t stopped him from bonding with Lestor Quinones and Jeff Dowtin Jr.
"Our team is always doing something together, I feel like that's us spending time together with Les [Quinones] and Jeff [Dowtin Jr.],” explained the Philadelphia native, “I play games with Lestor but that's really about it."
As the G League campaign draws closer, Edwards has become comfortable with his role on both teams for the upcoming season.
"Honestly being able to do what both teams want me to do, whether that's coming down here and being one of the guys, or if it's being up there and being a role player, I'll do that,” stated Edwards, “I just want to be able to showcase my time."