Is Kevin Durant A Logical Target For The 76ers?
Saying that this past season was underwhelming for the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement, as they managed to form a formidable big-three in the offseason, which was certain to see them contend in the playoffs. Yet, this would all but happen, as Philadelphia finished the season with a record of 24-58.
This is a similar story to what unfolded with the Phoenix Suns this season, as despite having a core consisting of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, they failed to progress to the postseason. As a result of this, it's been reported that Durant is looking to leave PHX Arena in the upcoming offseason, and the Suns' front office is willing to work with him on finding a destination.
Given the contending status that the Philadelphia front office is consistently aiming for, it wouldn't be out of this world to see the two parties linked together, especially given that the two-time NBA Champion averaged 26.6 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting last season. While he is putting up impressive numbers, there's one thing that is going against a potential move to the Wells Fargo Center: his age.
Durant is 36 years old and will be 37 by the start of next season, which could make him the most experienced player on the team. Bringing on a player deep into the back-nine of their career certainly goes against the ethos that Daryl Morey is looking to change about the team in the offseason, wanting to get "much younger."
"It's gonna be a much younger, more dynamic group to help us manage through the season," explained Morey during his end-of-season press conference.
The second part of why the acquisition of Durant could be detrimental to the Sixers' bigger plan in the offseason would be his cost. While the Suns' front office is going to work with them, it wouldn't be surprising to see them try to recoup their losses in draft stock, which they gave up when acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Their package to Brooklyn included the first picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, and a first-round pick swap in 2028.
This is all excluding the financial aspect of the acquisition, given that taking on what will become a $54 million contract is certain to require some pieces to shift, given that Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are set to combine for $144.7 million next season, according to Spotrac.