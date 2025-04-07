James Harden Makes Choice Comment Possibly Aimed at 76ers Star
After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers at the start of last season, James Harden had the opportunity to form a big three with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fast forward over a year later, and the former MVP seems to have aimed some choice remarks at one of his previous running mates.
Led by an All-Star campaign from Harden, the Clippers find themselves battling for playoff position in a tight Western Conference. With about four games to go, LA sits in fifth place with a 46-32 record.
On Saturday night, Harden nearly notched a triple-double (29 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists) in a blowout win for the Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, Harden was asked about his team and how they've played this year. He cited the Clippers being a much different group this year, with guys having more defined roles on a nightly basis.
"It's just different, it's a different team," Harden told reporters. "We got guys that knows their role and what they're supposed to be doing consistently."
Shortly after, Harden brought up personnel as a key factor that has led to this change. Seeing that PG was the Clippers' major departure, this remark could be viewed as a jab at him.
"Personnel," he continued. "You guys know the players that we had last year."
Over the summer, George decided to leave the Clippers to sign a max contract with the Sixers in free agency. He did so with the vision of competing for a championship alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but things did not unfold that way in year one. Injuries completely derailed the season for the Sixers, as all three stars have been shut down prematurely due to various ailments.
Now gearing up for his second postseason run with the Clippers, Harden will attempt to lead LA as they battle in a hyper-competitive Western Conference.