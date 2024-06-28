Jared McCain Lays Out Key Goals for Rookie Season With Sixers
Duke guard Jared McCain is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Despite the countless rumors about the Sixers looking to part ways with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Philly waited patiently to go on the clock before making the pick that they seem more than happy with keeping.
“Very excited to welcome Jared McCain to the team,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. “Thrilled that we were able to have a pick to get a player of this quality.”
McCain enters the NBA as a 20-year-old freshman out of Duke. During his lone season in the NCAA, McCain appeared in 36 games, starting in every matchup. He stood out on both ends of the floor, producing 14 points while draining 46 percent of his field goals and knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
Defensively, McCain averaged five rebounds and one steal per game. While his size is one of his biggest knocks heading into his rookie year, the Duke guard is eager to show the hoops world that he’s ready to make an impact on the Sixers as early as possible.
“I do the social media, the nail painting, I do all that stuff, but basketball is obviously my main focus,” McCain claimed after hearing his name get called in Brooklyn. “This has been my dream since I was literally like five, four years old. So, I’m gonna do whatever I can just to win and bring a positive attitude and just have fun. I’m just joyful with life and I try to bring that everywhere I go.”
McCain admitted that there wasn’t much communication going down between the Sixers and himself. As Morey’s front office looked to keep a low profile during the pre-draft process, they watched McCain from a distance, hoping to see him still on the board at No. 16.
Now that he’s Philly bound, McCain looks forward to getting straight to work, improving in specific areas, which he laid out on Wednesday.
“During this process, I think just showing that I can be on the ball, make reads off pick and rolls and obviously continue to level up my footwork, shooting, and movement shooting,” McCain explained. “I know it’s gonna be challenging with defending. I think that’s the biggest challenge I get thrown at me a lot. I’m just excited to learn more, and a new challenge is something I’m always accepting.”