Jared McCain Reflects on Motivation Ahead of Returning to Sixers
Ahead of the 2026 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a handful of players looking to bounce back from an injury-ridden 2025 campaign. Among the most notable is former first-round pick Jared McCain.
McCain, who the Sixers drafted 16th overall in 2024, was a major bright spot in the early parts of last season. Though not expected to have an expanded role as a rookie, things quickly changed when injuries started to pile up.
During a season loaded with injuries and setbacks, McCain was one of the few positive for the Sixers. Albeit in a short sample size, he proved that he is going to be a key contributor for the team for years to come.
McCain emerged as a favorite for Rookie of the Year with his stellar play, averaging 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG across 23 appearances. Along with notching multiple 30-point games, he converted 38% of his three-point attempts.
Unfortunately for McCain, his rookie season would end prematurely due to injury. He suffered a knee injury against the Indiana Pacers that required surgery. Shortly after, the Sixers announced that the young guard would be shelved for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
About a month out from training camp, McCain is in a good space mentally and physically. He's had ample time to recover and is expected to be a full go by the time the regular season rolls around.
While speaking with the media earlier this week, McCain reflected on his mindset heading into his sophomore season. He is drawing motivation from as many sources as possible as he looks to get his NBA career back on track.
"I mean, you use anything as motivation as we can," McCain explained, per USA Today. "I mean, literally, anything I can, whether it's that I didn't win an award that I wanted to win. I wasn't on a team that I wanted to win. Just using anything I can for your motivation."
McCain also provided a positive update on his health ahead of his second training camp with the Sixers.
"I'm feeling amazing, man," McCain continued. "I'm getting back to more live play, getting on-court more. Just excited to finally be free, and actually get some work in and play some basketball."
Now back to 100%, McCain is a key name to watch within the Sixers' supporting cast. If he can return to his level of play last year, he could be a major X-factor as the team looks to return to contention in the East.