Jared McCain Reflects On Overcoming Mental Health Challenges
Apart from being the end of the NBA season, June is also mental health awareness month, which is a subject that Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain takes rather seriously. This could be seen in his appearance on 'Podcast P' with Paul George, when he talked about the role his psychologist played during his time at Duke University, as well as in his transition to the NBA.
"I've worked with him since Duke, I work with him now," McCain said in his appearance on Podcast P. "I talked with a few weeks ago for summer league, he always sends me little reminders before games, so I'll definitely keep that, it's something that helps my mental health.
Another thing that helps the 21-year-old stay on top of his mental health is exercising, which is what led to him getting behind spreading the message about the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Program. This initiative allows teenagers ages 14-19 in the United States and Canada to work out for free until August 31 across their 2700+ locations.
"I'm really big on taking care of my mental and just going to the gym, feeling a workout, getting a workout in, with your friends, by yourself. It's, it's really good for your mental health, and it's also good for your physical health," McCain told 76ers On SI. "But yeah, having this pass, it's a perfect partnership, I feel like, because it's something that I would have used and definitely love for other people to have."
Despite having all the resources he could at his fingertips when he declared for the Draft, McCain still undertook some mental strain when transitioning to life in the NBA. The 21-year-old felt the transition to being more on his own was one of his biggest challenges.
“I think the biggest part was the mental side of I'm on my own now... I've said it so many times, but I love Duke, and I love everything about going to school. I was homeschooled most of high school as well, so actually going to a classroom was fun for me and seeing people, so leaving that was kind of tough," explained McCain.
"Then just being completely on my own now, like I have my own job, it's kind of crazy to think, and so in the beginning it was tough, I know coming back to my place, it was like, dang, what else am I going to do today? I have no class, I have no homework, or anything.”
It wasn't just the social aspect of the transition that caught the 21-year-old off guard in his rookie season, as being on the road was yet another obstacle he had to overcome.
"Just getting to know, obviously, the ways of the game, the travel schedule is difficult," explained McCain. "For me, it was more just the mental side."
With his rookie campaign out of the way, McCain is in midst of his first NBA offseason, one in which he intends to focus on getting healthy and prepared for next season.