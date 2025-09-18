Jeff Teague Dismisses Sixers' Chances of Being a Title Contender
Around this time last year, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the hottest topics in the NBA. Fast forward to now, and many believe they've become an afterthought in the Eastern Conference.
Last summer, the Sixers pulled off the biggest move in free agency by inking Paul George to a max contract. With a big three of him, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were thrust into the title conversation. However, the trio's first season together fell short of expectations.
Due to a laundry list of injuries, the Sixers' big three had minimal time to figure out how to co-exist with one another. Joel Embiid only appeared in 19 games, with PG and Maxey each spending extended stretches on the sidelines as well.
Left without at least one of their stars almost every night, the Sixers plummeted in the standings and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Upon having an extended period to get themselves right physically, some are optimistic that the Sixers can return to form in 2026. That said, one former player firmly believes their days of being a top team in the East are behind them.
During a recent episode of the Club520 podcast, Jeff Teague's co-hosts proclaimed that the Sixers could be a top-five team in their conference this season. The former champion quickly bumped the brakes on the hype, labeling them a play-in team at best.
"Play-in man," Teague said. "PG is cooked bro...It's a great chance he going to be hurt this year. My point, play-in. They going to be at full strength the first game of the season, then game two, they going to be out."
George dealt with various ailments during his first season with the Sixers and is still working his way back to full strength. Back in July, he had to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury during his offseason training.
As for Embiid, recent photos suggest the former MVP is ready to return to his dominant ways in 2026.
Given their injury history, the Sixers are a tough team to gauge heading into this season. Given the current state of the East, they shouldn't be overlooked. If the big three can get the reps in together this year, they have a chance to climb back up the standings.