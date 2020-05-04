Jimmy Butler Reminds Everybody Once Again He's Not a Fan of 76ers' Brett Brown

When the Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Sixers knew the veteran guard came with a warning label. Over the years, Butler has garnered a lot of negative attention for the way he handles himself within the locker room.

After having issues in Chicago and Minnesota, many believed it would only be a matter of time before Butler caused some controversy in Philly playing for the 76ers. While Butler's issues in Philly remained internal throughout the 2018-2019 season, the veteran guard revealed back in March that he wasn't thrilled with the organization during his stint.

At first, many speculated that Butler's reasoning for leaving Philly had something to do with a lack of a relationship with his fellow star, Ben Simmons. Eventually, though, we found out that wasn't the case. It was Brett Brown, who Butler wasn't too fond of, which caused the veteran guard to force a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat last summer.

While Butler chose to keep his feelings towards Brown tucked away at the beginning of the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Heat star eventually revealed what went wrong during his Sixers tenure on JJ Redick's podcast back in March. Since setting the truth free, Butler hasn't been as filtered when it comes to talking about Brett Brown lately.

On a recent Instagram live interview with WNBA star Sue Bird, and Soccer star, Megan Rapinoe, Butler was asked to play a friendly little game with the topic surrounding his current and former head coaches. Brett Brown, Tom Thibodeau, and Erik Spoelstra -- of those three, who would Butler "ghost, chill, and marry?"

"Who do you think I'm ghosting?" Butler asked with a huge smile on his face. "Brett Brown," Bird responded, while Rapinoe agreed. "Yeah, good choice," said Butler while nodding. "That was the easy one out," Bird mentioned, as she dismissed the 76ers head coach from the list.

Well, Bird isn't wrong. After all, Butler did practically ghost Brown this past offseason as the Heat guard didn't seem to have any interest in returning to play for him in 2020.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_