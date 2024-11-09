All 76ers

JJ Redick Goes Viral for Comments About Player Before 76ers-Lakers

JJ Redick was critical of the Lakers' starting guard this week.

Justin Grasso

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick cheers on his team during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick cheers on his team during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard, and current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick raised some eyebrows this week following a Lakers loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As LA dropped its second-straight game, Redick was understandably frustrated with the slow start to the week. Multiple moments of his postgame press conference in Memphis had fans talking.

When Redick discussed the lack of playing time for the veteran guard D’Angelo Russell, the clip went viral on social media, making the situation something to keep an eye on for when the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Lakers on Friday night.

During Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, Russell played just a little over 20 minutes. For a starter, who has averaged 30 minutes this season, the situation was quite concerning.

Redick was incredibly honest as to why Russell saw such limited playing time.

“Level of compete—attention to detail—some of the things I’ve talked with him about for a couple weeks. At times he’s been really good with that stuff and other times it’s just reverting back to certain habits. It wasn’t like a punishment, just felt like for us to have a chance to win this game that was the route we wanted to take.”

Last season, Russell was a key contributor for the Lakers. In his 76 appearances, the veteran guard produced 18 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from three. He also dished out six assists.

This year, Russell’s production has taken a hit. In eight games, He’s averaged just 12 points on 38 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three. Based on Redick’s comments, it seems Russell is not consistently on the same page as his teammates. The result? Fewer minutes.

It’s unclear if Russell’s lack of playing time will bleed over into Friday’s outing against the Sixers or not. Similar to the Sixers, the Lakers are looking to get back on track as they enter Friday’s game in the midst of a losing streak.

The two teams will tip-off at 10 PM ET.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News