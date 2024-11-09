JJ Redick Goes Viral for Comments About Player Before 76ers-Lakers
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard, and current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick raised some eyebrows this week following a Lakers loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.
As LA dropped its second-straight game, Redick was understandably frustrated with the slow start to the week. Multiple moments of his postgame press conference in Memphis had fans talking.
When Redick discussed the lack of playing time for the veteran guard D’Angelo Russell, the clip went viral on social media, making the situation something to keep an eye on for when the Philadelphia 76ers pay a visit to the Lakers on Friday night.
During Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, Russell played just a little over 20 minutes. For a starter, who has averaged 30 minutes this season, the situation was quite concerning.
Redick was incredibly honest as to why Russell saw such limited playing time.
“Level of compete—attention to detail—some of the things I’ve talked with him about for a couple weeks. At times he’s been really good with that stuff and other times it’s just reverting back to certain habits. It wasn’t like a punishment, just felt like for us to have a chance to win this game that was the route we wanted to take.”
Last season, Russell was a key contributor for the Lakers. In his 76 appearances, the veteran guard produced 18 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from three. He also dished out six assists.
This year, Russell’s production has taken a hit. In eight games, He’s averaged just 12 points on 38 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three. Based on Redick’s comments, it seems Russell is not consistently on the same page as his teammates. The result? Fewer minutes.
It’s unclear if Russell’s lack of playing time will bleed over into Friday’s outing against the Sixers or not. Similar to the Sixers, the Lakers are looking to get back on track as they enter Friday’s game in the midst of a losing streak.
The two teams will tip-off at 10 PM ET.