Joel Embiid Makes Bold Statement After Sixers Drop Game 2 vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to win a game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
After clinching a spot in the postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Sixers have seen their hot streak cool down after losing their first two games against the New York Knicks in round one.
Philly’s Game 1 loss included an injury scare for Joel Embiid after a hot start in the first half. While Embiid returned to action, his contributions couldn’t help the Sixers avoid a 111-104 loss on the road at Madison Square Garden.
Leading up to Game 2, Embiid was questionable, but he was cleared for action. The All-Star big man played nearly 40 minutes on Monday, producing 34 points, ten rebounds, and six assists.
Despite an impressive showing from the All-Star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, the Sixers couldn’t avoid dropping Game 2 in devastating fashion.
Following the game, Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment in the results of his team’s effort thus far.
“We should be 2-0,” the big man told reporters.
While Embiid understands the Sixers’ backs are against the wall as they head home for the next two games, he’s confident they will find the results they searching for.
“We’re good,” Embiid continued. “We’re gonna win this series. We’re gonna win this. We know what we gotta fix. We did a better job today so we’re gonna fix it, but we’re the better team. We’re gonna keep fighting.”
With just two matchups of a possible seven-game series down, there is plenty of time left for Philadelphia to turn things around, hence Embiid’s confident mentality. However, the Sixers have struggled to prove they are truly the better team over the Knicks this season.
Granted, they missed Joel Embiid for three of the four games they competed in the regular season, but the big man’s presence didn’t give the Sixers a boost in the lone meeting during the regular season as the Knicks issued Philadelphia a 36-point loss.
With three wins over the Sixers during the regular season and now two postseason victories in the first round series, the Knicks clearly have the 76ers’ number this year. While that hasn’t affected Embiid’s confidence, the Sixers are entering dangerous territory as the series heads to South Philly on Thursday.