Joel Embiid Dominates Post-Practice Battles vs Sixers Teammates
Joel Embiid has yet to play in any preseason action for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he continues to give positive samples to the press and the fans.
A couple of days after participating in the Delaware scrimmage, Embiid was seen getting involved with the Sixers’ post-practice 1-on-1 battles at the facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday.
To no surprise, the big man was cooking the competition.
via @KyleNeubeck: Joel Embiid has joined the 1 v 1 battles and…it’s tough to stop him
When Embiid got the ball in his hands for his first offensive possession, Kelly Oubre took on the challenge of guarding him. A simple layup did the trick.
With a big smile, Embiid welcomed the challenge of Paul George’s defense. While George was able to be in step with him, the size difference was too much. Embiid was victorious once again.
Tyrese Maxey was next, and it was as expected.
Then came the rookie guard, VJ Edgecombe. All offseason long, Edgecombe has earned a lot of praise from his teammates, coaches, and fans for being fearless. Edgecombe prepared for Embiid’s moves by offering a little shove and proving that he’s going to bring the physicality, despite the size difference.
Edgecombe might’ve put up the best effort, getting a couple of touches on the ball, but it never knocked Embiid out of rhythm. He put up an easy layup, but ended up missing. The victory was celebrated for Edgecombe, but it was clear Embiid wasn’t all that fazed by the hungry young rookie.
Will Embiid Make His Preseason Debut This Week?
Sixers fans want more. They haven’t seen Embiid play in an actual game since the winter. On Friday, the team has one more preseason game left, as they are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Sixers haven’t confirmed if Embiid will play, but Nick Nurse hasn’t ruled it out.
"I think there's some chance, I don't think we're there yet, it's a little early in the week to decide," Nurse said after practice. "I think it still could go either way, we got some thresholds to get over before we get to that point."
"From all accounts, he responded fine, he was in practice today looking good, feeling good," the coach explained. "He just did the beginning parts of practice today, but that's as planned, so I think he responded well to it."
If Embiid doesn’t get out on the court for Philadelphia’s Friday night finale, the big man will target next Wednesday, when the Sixers open the season against the Boston Celtics.