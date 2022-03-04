Embiid Felt 'Playoff Atmosphere' for Harden's Home Debut

James Harden had the city of Philadelphia excited for last Friday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After getting traded weeks ago, Harden couldn't make his debut right away as he was battling hamstring tightness.

All along, his debut was expected to come after the 2022 NBA All-Star break. Sure enough, Harden took the court with his Sixers teammates for the first time last Friday night. He didn't disappoint as he put up a 27-point double-double in 35 minutes.

On Sunday, Harden and the Sixers returned to the floor to face the New York Knicks on the road for the second time this season. Once again, Harden flashed excellence as he dropped a 29-point triple-double in 36 minutes.

After defeating the Wolves and the Knicks, Harden and the Sixers returned home for the first time since the break. On Wednesday, the Sixers were set to host the Knicks for the final time this season in what became Harden's South Philly debut.

To no surprise, the atmosphere didn't disappoint. Over 21,000 fans packed the Wells Fargo Center. Harden's debut with Philadelphia was played in front of a sold-out crowd on Wednesday night.

"It was just exciting, man," said Harden after the game. "The love, the fans, it just felt like home. Just the love, the support, man, from looking around and just, 'We love you, James!' That right there makes me go out there and play harder. I just want to do whatever it takes to get the win."

Joel Embiid Appreciates the Turnout

Sixers center Joel Embiid has built up a strong bond with Sixers fans over the years. Any time he gets an opportunity to show his appreciation to the Sixers faithful, he does. And following Wednesday night's game -- Embiid did it once again.

"It was great," he said in regards to the turnout. "It felt like a playoff atmosphere. I've given a lot of credit to Philly fans over the years, and they always come through, win or lose. They've shown a lot of support, whether it's cheering for us or booing us, and that's what you want. You want fans to be involved, you want fans to know everything about their basketball team, and that's what we have in Philly."

Fortunately for those in attendance, they got a show they loved. The Sixers weren't exactly playing as sharp as they've done in the last two games during the first half, but their second-half performance proved once again that they always have an opportunity to win games as long as the stars are shining.

For Harden, he stood out once again on Wednesday. In 36 minutes, Harden shot 8-13 from the field and collected 26 points. He was one rebound, and one assist shy of notching another triple-double. While personal statistics are always going to be something everybody watches, Harden made it clear he was only playing to get the win on Wednesday, and the Sixers did just that.

