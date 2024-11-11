Joel Embiid’s Former Backup Makes Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement
Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA superstar to have his name tossed in the league’s trade market rumor mill.
As the Bucks get off to a shockingly bad start, there’s been a lot of smoke surrounding the idea that Giannis could force his way off the Bucks much sooner than later.
This isn’t the first time the Greek Freak’s name was included in trade rumors. For a brief stint a few years ago, Antetokounmpo was a rumored trade candidate for several teams. The Bucks shot down that idea by agreeing to a new extension with the former 15th-overall pick.
Fast forward a few years later, and history is repeating itself. Despite the smoke spreading, former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard can’t imagine Giannis will play somewhere else.
@DwightHoward: I can’t picture Giannis in another uniform besides the bucks 🥴
Two offseasons ago the Bucks felt pressure to find Giannis is another co-star and a new head coach he approved of to keep him happy. They landed Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers while hiring Adrian Griffin from the Toronto Raptors.
At this point, Griffin is out the door, replaced by Doc Rivers. Lillard is still around, but the duo hasn’t figured it out after spending over a year together at this point.
Like Howard’s former Sixers team, the Bucks are one of the NBA’s most disappointing squads through three weeks. With nine games in the bag, Milwaukee is 2-8.
There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but the clock seems to be ticking on Giannis’ time with the Bucks, whether Howard believes it or not.
The former eight-time All-Star would clearly have an understanding of Antetokounmpo’s growing frustration. When Howard played, he didn’t stick with the same team throughout his entire career.
After spending the first eight years of his career with the Orlando Magic, Howard joined the Los Angeles Lakers via trade. After becoming a free agent, Howard packed up and left for the Houston Rockets for a better shot at gunning for an NBA title. After spending time in Houston, he bounced around from Atlanta to Charlotte and to Washington before heading back to the Lakers.
By the time Howard reached his second stint in LA, he had embraced a backup role on a championship-winning squad. He maintained a similar plan as Joel Embiid’s backup on the Sixers before going to the Lakers for a third and final stint in 2021-2022.
Antetokounmpo hasn’t reached the point in his career where it’s time to start searching for a reduced role on a title contender, but that doesn’t mean the eight-time All-Star, who turns 30 in December, will have the patience to play for a team that’s not championship-ready now.