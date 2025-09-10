Joel Embiid Highlights in Sixers' Latest Montage
The NBA season sits roughly a month away at this point in the offseason, meaning that teams around the league are set to get ready for their respective training camps, which will look to prepare them for the long campaign ahead.
This is definitely the case for the Philadelphia 76ers, who, as a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, are set to start their preseason tour a bit earlier than some other teams around the league.
Given this, it appears that the Sixers have started putting in the work, as highlighted in a recent montage posted by the team, which would feature some of the more notable teams on the roster, such as Paul George, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and perhaps the biggest of them all; Joel Embiid.
The video itself shows Embiid working on his game in the low post before hitting a pull-up shot, something that he has become synonymous with during his time on the Sixers.
This can be reflected in his respective shot charts from last season, as illustrated by PositiveResidual, which shows that one of his hotspots is on the left shoulder of the basket.
Looking for a bounce back season for Embiid
The mere sight of seeing Embiid on the court may be a miracle for the Philadelphia faithful, not only given his lengthy injury history, but also his numerous struggles last season. Before the previous season even started, it was announced that the Cameroonian superstar would miss time due to "left knee injury management", which, in part, would delay his return to the court until the tenth game of the season.
From there, it wouldn't be long before the Sixers' superstar would return to the sidelines, as he would miss time in November due to swelling in his left knee, which would become a recurring theme throughout the remainder of the campaign.
When all was said and done, Embiid would have his season ended early as he and the Sixers would plan on what to do next regarding the persistent issue with his left knee. The 19 games that the Cameroonian would take to the court for would be the lowest amount in a season throughout his career, averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds across these outings.
For now, the Philadelphia faithful will have to wait for the preseason to have a chance to get their next glimpse at their franchise star, with their first match coming on Oct. 2, when the Sixers take on the New York Knicks.