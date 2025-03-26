Joel Embiid in Exclusive Stat Company With Pair of Former Sixers
Part of what has made Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid so dominant offensively is his effectiveness at the free-throw line for a center. Albeit in a small sample size this year, he's joined a pair of his former running mates in an exclusive stat group.
Along with being efficient at the line, Embiid is also one of the league's best when it comes to drawing fouls. In the 19 games he played this season, the former MVP went to the line 169 times and converted 149 of those attempts. Upon being shut down due to injury, Embiid ended the 2025 campaign with more made free throws than field goal attempts.
As the season comes to a close, Embiid is one of three players to have more made free thows than field goals. The other two are LA Clippers guard James Harden and Jimmy Butler.
These three share something in common, as they've all donned at Sixers uniform at one point in their respective career. Butler and Harden were both viewed as possible long-term running mates for Embiid at one point in time, but ended up having brief stints with the franchise.
Years removed from their time in Philly, Harden and Butler have found success in new situations in the Western Conference. Harden put together an All-Star campaign in LA this year, and Butler was one of countless All-Stars moved at the trade deadline. Now, on the Golden State Warriors, he's helped turn them into a dark horse contender in the West.
As for Embiid, he is looking to the future after an unwanted outcome this season. He now has an extended period to try and get himself right physically in hopes of returning to form in 2026.