Joel Embiid Official Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics

Will Joel Embiid continue to sit out against the Celtics?

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots through the defense of Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots through the defense of Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Another week goes by with question marks surrounding the status of Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

As the star center continues to deal with swelling in the knee he received surgery on last season, he hasn’t been on the court in nearly one month.

The streak of absences will continue on Sunday when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics.

According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is out for the matchup.

It’s been a season full of absences for the big man, starting with a nine-game absence to open up the new hoops year. After Embiid debuted on November 12, he played in three of the next four games.

A seven-game absence followed as swelling and soreness took Embiid off the court once again. He returned for two games before missing his next matchup due to a sinus fracture.

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots through the defense of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the most part, Embiid battled through the fracture and played on a sprained foot, an injury that he suffered against the Celtics on Christmas Day. The seven-time All-Star appeared in four games after the sprain but hasn’t been seen on the court since the January 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

For the first six games of that absence, Embiid re-aggravated his foot injury, according to Nick Nurse. Once he was cleared, he dealt with more swelling in the knee after a solo workout session.

The Sixers ruled Embiid out for at least three more games. He ended up missing the next five before they held a practice session in Camden for the first time since his private workout. Embiid was not a participant that day and was ruled out for the games against the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.

He missed Friday’s action against the Denver Nuggets and now won’t get the nod to play against Boston on Sunday. The Celtics matchup marks 15 in a row for Embiid.

The Sixers and the Celtics are slated for a 6 PM ET tip.

