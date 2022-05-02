Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Playing Status for Game 1 vs. Miami Heat

Joel Embiid's Playing Status for Game 1 vs. Miami Heat

With a dominant win against the Toronto Raptors last Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they'll face the Miami Heat.

Amid their first-round series against the Raptors, the Sixers had an injury scare occur to their star big man, Joel Embiid.

Following a tight overtime win in Game 3, Embiid admitted he was dealing with pain in his hand. After receiving an MRI, test results confirmed that Embiid tore a ligament in his thumb. While surgery is required, Embiid planned to put it off until the playoff run ends.

A torn ligament wasn't going to keep Embiid off the court. Unfortunately, two more setbacks will. As the Sixers dominated the Raptors in Game 6, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers wanted to ensure his team kept their lead alive.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Embiid remained on the court for longer than desired, and it came with a price to pay. After taking an elbow to the face, Embiid joked that Raptors big man Pascal Siakam might've broken his face after the game. As it turns out, that was the case.

A Sixers official confirmed that Embiid suffered an orbital fracture the following night. In addition, he suffered a mild concussion as well. When the Sixers initially found out about Embiid's two setbacks, they ruled out the All-Star indefinitely. 

For Saturday and Sunday's practice sessions, Embiid was away from the team. When they traveled to Miami on Sunday afternoon, the big man stayed home.

As expected, Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 of the second-round series between Miami and Philadelphia. Therefore, the Sixers will roll with numerous replacements. While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers couldn't reveal who would start in Embiid's absence, the team employs several prospects.

There is hope that Embiid can return at some point as the series progresses, but to start the second round, the five-time All-Star will watch from home.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17781127_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang, Sixers Confident in Harden's Ability to Take Over

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18147274_168388689_lowres
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler Questionable for Game 1 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17521499_168388689_lowres
News

Bassey's Injury Status Upgraded Ahead of Sixers vs. Heat Game 1

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_18150495_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Earns Praise From Doc Rivers for Showing vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_18171131_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Plans to Get More Aggressive With Joel Embiid Missing

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_17839186_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Report: Embiid Set to Miss First Two Games vs. Heat, Could Return Soon

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18154192_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Remains Unsure About Joel Embiid's Injury Timeline

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18170477_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Keep Embiid Playing Late in Game 6

By Justin GrassoMay 1, 2022