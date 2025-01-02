Joel Embiid Remains on Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report vs Warriors
Heading into the second matchup of a back-to-back set out West, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t sure if they’ll get Joel Embiid back in the mix against the Golden State Warriors or not.
After revealing the injury report for the matchup, Embiid is listed as questionable. Lately, the seven-time All-Star has been dealing with a sprained foot. The setback reportedly occurred before the Sixers’ primetime matchup on the road against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.
Since Embiid was not suited up for the Sixers’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, it was clear he could get a chance to participate in the second matchup of a back-to-back. Typically, the Sixers roll Embiid out for the first night and offer him rest for the second game.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid’s presence has been inconsistent. When the season started, the big man was ruled out due to knee injury management for the first seven games. He had to serve a two-game suspension before making his debut.
During the Sixers’ tenth game of the season, Embiid suited up and made his way out on the court against the New York Knicks. He sat the following game, as it was a back-to-back.
Although Embiid played three games in a row when he returned on November 15, knee swelling and soreness took him off the court for an extended period. The veteran center would go on to miss seven games in a row.
Since December 8, Embiid has missed only three matchups. Two absences were part of back-to-backs, which was expected. The other absence came after he was diagnosed with a sinus fracture in the December 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
At this point in the season, Embiid has made 11 total appearances. He has posted averages of 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Throughout December, he played in seven games. From the field, he shot 48 percent and knocked down 40 percent of his threes. Embiid produced 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block per game.
The Sixers and the Warriors are set to tip at 10 PM ET on Thursday