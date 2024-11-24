All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for 76ers-Clippers

Joel Embiid won't have the chance to play against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to host James Harden and the Clippers for the first and only time this season. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Clippers at their new home earlier this month, the star big man Joel Embiid was not a part of the action.

At the time, Embiid was ruled out due to knee injury management. At that point in the year, Embiid was still waiting to make his debut for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Embiid has some games under his belt at this point in the season, but he’s been missing some action again. The situation will be the same on Sunday when the Clippers come to town.

The Sixers have listed Embiid as out due to knee injury management once again. Typically, his management is due to rest and not another setback, but this situation is different.

When the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, Embiid was experiencing swelling in the knee he got surgery on midway through last season. The Sixers wasted no time ruling Embiid out for Sunday’s outing against the Clippers.

“The Joel update is he was dealing with some swelling in his knee today, which was why he was questionable. [He] got to the arena and was ruled out. We're going to treat it all weekend,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Friday night.

“He has some swelling from the last game. That's kind of something we knew we were going to be dealing with going into the season,” the head coach added.

Of the 15 games the Sixers played this season, Embiid has been available for four of them. Since he debuted against the New York Knicks on November 12, the big man has missed two outings. Sunday’s game will be his third.

The next time Embiid could get the chance to play will be on Wednesday at home against the Houston Rockets. Once the Sixers wrap up their Sunday outing against the Clippers, they’ll focus on evaluating Embiid’s knee, hoping to have him back soon.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News