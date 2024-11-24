Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for 76ers-Clippers
On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to host James Harden and the Clippers for the first and only time this season. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Clippers at their new home earlier this month, the star big man Joel Embiid was not a part of the action.
At the time, Embiid was ruled out due to knee injury management. At that point in the year, Embiid was still waiting to make his debut for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Embiid has some games under his belt at this point in the season, but he’s been missing some action again. The situation will be the same on Sunday when the Clippers come to town.
The Sixers have listed Embiid as out due to knee injury management once again. Typically, his management is due to rest and not another setback, but this situation is different.
When the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, Embiid was experiencing swelling in the knee he got surgery on midway through last season. The Sixers wasted no time ruling Embiid out for Sunday’s outing against the Clippers.
“The Joel update is he was dealing with some swelling in his knee today, which was why he was questionable. [He] got to the arena and was ruled out. We're going to treat it all weekend,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Friday night.
“He has some swelling from the last game. That's kind of something we knew we were going to be dealing with going into the season,” the head coach added.
Of the 15 games the Sixers played this season, Embiid has been available for four of them. Since he debuted against the New York Knicks on November 12, the big man has missed two outings. Sunday’s game will be his third.
The next time Embiid could get the chance to play will be on Wednesday at home against the Houston Rockets. Once the Sixers wrap up their Sunday outing against the Clippers, they’ll focus on evaluating Embiid’s knee, hoping to have him back soon.