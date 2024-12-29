Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Jazz on Saturday
Saturday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz was in danger of missing many players on both sides as the injury reports loaded up. Joel Embiid headlines the Sixers’ injury report, as he was downgraded to questionable.
In addition to the sinus fracture he’s been recovering from for a couple of weeks now, Embiid is also dealing with a left foot sprain, according to the official NBA injury report.
Fortunately for the Sixers, the two setbacks won't hold him out. The Sixers revealed that Embiid is in the team's starting five on Saturday.
All season long, Embiid has battled with setbacks. Before the 2024-2025 season even started, Embiid set to miss time as part of his injury management plan after getting surgery last season.
It wasn’t until the tenth game of the year when Embiid finally made his debut. By the time that happened, Embiid appeared in just four games before another seven-game absence ensued due to swelling and soreness in the knee.
Embiid’s return to action would last two games. Just 17 minutes into his second-straight matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Embiid was hit in the face and ruled out with an injury that was later diagnosed as a sinus fracture.
The Sixers ruled out Embiid for one week, but his absence concluded after one game. When the Sixers took on the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week, Embiid was back in action for 14 minutes before getting ejected in the second quarter.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, Embiid took the court for 30 minutes. He scored 27 points and nine rebounds in the four-point win.
The Sixers are set to tip off with the Jazz at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.